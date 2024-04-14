Torrential Rain Causes Landslides in Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least 19 people died and two more are missing, while others including an eight-year-old girl were taken to hospital.Downed communications lines, bad weather and unstable soil were hampering the rescue efforts .

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the villages, local police chief Gunardi Mundu said.Rescuers early on Sunday managed to pull out two injured people, including an eight-year-old girl and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Tana Toraja and its surrounding areas have been "continuously hit by heavy rainfall, especially over the past week, with hardly any stop", Mr Malia said.

Torrential Rain Landslides Sulawesi Indonesia Deaths Missing Individuals Rescue Efforts

