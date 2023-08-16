Top Gear to Pause Production After Another Host's Accident

In September 2006, Richard Hammond, a presenter of the TV show Top Gear, had a serious accident while filming a segment with a jet-powered dragster. He suffered a brain injury and spent two weeks in a coma. The incident was aired in the show and attracted a peak audience of 8.6 million viewers. Despite the accident, Hammond returned to the show. Recently, the show announced a pause in production after another host, Andrew Flintoff, was injured in a crash.





