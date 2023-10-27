Top 15 high-paying Aussie jobs that are entirely work-from-home

While most corporate workers are returning to the office there are many remote working careers available.$25.27 per hour
Indeed has listed virtual assistant as a great job that allows flexible working from home hours and earns more than $45,000 annually."Make arrangements for travel and business events."Work with data entry teams on inputting and organising data into the company's database," the job description reads.The primary duties include answering customer questions about the company's product or service.
"Capture customer information including address and phone number for future follow-up," the job description reads."Create a plan for strategic positioning with executives and high-level managers," the job description said.Blogging has become a popular choice for many during the rise of social media but it might require more skill than most think."Lead content initiatives and deliver effective recommendations. headtopics.com
The primary duties include "creating applications that address the phases of the software development life cycle"."Create digital content campaigns that align with marketing objectives and company goals," is the primary role of a digital marketer.
"Produce and maintain content for the company's website, social media platforms, email campaigns and online ads."Research, develop and document technical design specifications and test scripts," the Indeed job description reads. headtopics.com