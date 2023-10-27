Too big? Universities Australia’s Catriona Jackson defends sector against independent MPs Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniels

When the announcement came late on a weekday afternoon a week ago that Catriona Jackson, the chief lobbyist for the university sector, would be stepping down, few eyebrows were raised.. The release last month of a Senate inquiry report into sexual consent that held a harsh light up to universities was another blow for the sector.of 39 vice-chancellors, or is the result of the lobby group’s broader inability to influence government policy, is very much up for debate.

David Gonksi, Catherine Livingstone, Robert French, Jennifer Westacott, Simon McKeon, Peter Varghese, Julie Bishop, Ann Sherry are all on the list of prominent and influential figures leading university governing bodies.

Independent MP Monique Ryan says she has watched the diminishment of the university experience over the past three decades. "Given the evidence, the committee lacks confidence that the university sector (as a whole) will respond appropriately to the crisis without strong intervention," the final senate report reads.

However, a third survey, recommended by the Human Rights Commission, was rejected by universities until pressure following the committee forced UA to commit to conducting a fresh one. Many universities still refuse to disclose data on the number of reported sexual assaults on their campuses.

"One in 20 students has experienced sexual assault since starting university, and one in six has experienced sexual harassment," she adds. "These statistics never cease to be shocking. Unfortunately, they are not dissimilar to the rates of sexual harm in the communities we serve across Australia."

Camille Schloeffel is one of the catalysts behind the political attention now being paid to the issue. Since 2018, she has been running a group called The STOP campaign, that was created after her bitter experience as a pastoral care officer with one of the colleges that make up the network of residential halls at Australian National University.

