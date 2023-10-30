Tony Burke will need to have a discussion on whether he’s ‘gone off the script’ on Israel

Mr Dalidakis’ remarks come after Mr Burke came under fire after he threw his support behind the decision of a council in his electorate of Watson to raise the Palestinian flag until a ceasefire is declared in the war-torn Middle East.

Canterbury-Bankstown Council unanimously voted to fly the red, black, white and green flag at Paul Keating Park and the Campsie Administration building. “The last time I looked, the leader of both the Federal Labor Party and also the Prime Minister of this country is Anthony Albanese,” Mr Dalidakis told Sky News Australia.Read More

Peter Dutton accuses Tony Burke of playing politics with Israel-Hamas warOpposition Leader Peter Dutton is accusing Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke of playing politics with the Israel-Hamas War. Mr Burke’s electorate of Canterbury-Bankstown will fly the Palestinian flag at its council. The flag will fly until a ceasefire is declared between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Muslim leaders frustrated by UN vote as Labor tensions rise over Burke commentsThe decision to abstain from a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas has fuelled frustrations with Labor in Australia’s Muslim community. Read more ⮕

How model Georgina Burke builds a chic, sustainable wardrobe“I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size. I don’t buy trendy items,” says the Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador. Read more ⮕

‘Instincts were all wrong’: Albanese needs to ‘show leadership’ with Israel conflictOpposition Leader Peter Dutton says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “needs to show leadership” with the Israel conflict. Mr Dutton says the Prime Minister needs to “reign people in” like Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke after he backed a decision from his electorate to raise a Palestinian flag until a ceasefire is declared. Read more ⮕

From Seven to Gone Girl: writers on their favourite David Fincher movieAs his chilly new Netflix thriller The Killer is released, Guardian writers look back on their top picks by the director Read more ⮕

‘Absolutely not correct’: Agriculture Minister slams EU over ‘disappointing’ claimsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt has hit back at the EU over their claims Australia re-tabled agricultural demands, which were not consistent with previous talks between officials. “That’s absolutely not correct,” Mr Murray told Sky News Australia. “It’s disappointing that the European Union would be putting that around. Read more ⮕