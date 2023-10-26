Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’

Senior Labor Minister Tony Burke says he supports his local council’s decision to fly the Palestinian flag – and expects it will happen more broadly – because Palestinian Australians whose family members are dying overseas have not had their grief acknowledged in equal ways as the country responded to the Israel-Hamas war.

Tony Burke is the third Albanese government minister to speak out publicly about the way Palestinian Australians have felt since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.“We need to be able to distinguish, in the debate in Australia, between Hamas and Palestinians. There have been too many occasions where the two have been conflated,” he said on ABC’s Radio National on Friday morning.

“It’s not. It’s simply the case that people have a right to be able to grieve when innocent life is lost,” he said. “And the concept of competitive grief … which has driven some of the media, is something that I don’t want to see in Australia. We do have the maturity, we need to have the maturity to respect for each other’s grief.” headtopics.com

“If I go through the suburbs, across from Belmore, Lakemba, where I live in Punchbowl, through to Bankstown — pretty much everybody knows somebody who has lost someone.” “They were truly representing the grief that is in the community. And once again, it is not the Hamas flag that’s flying. It’s the Palestinian flag. It’s a flag that gives people the chance to know that there is recognition and not selective grief,” he said.

Burke said he did not want to get into a debate about labels used to describe the conflict – such as genocide or apartheid – but would focus on what was happening to individuals after Israel’s defence minister declared a complete siege on Gaza and used the term “human animals”. headtopics.com

“Who’s going to be more affected by the impossibility of importing medicines, will it be the Hamas fighter, or will it be the people in a hospital? Who’s going to have the back-up : the Hamas fighter, or the people on life support, or a baby in an incubator?

