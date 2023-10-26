Tony Burke says people have right to grieve Gaza deaths and backs flying Palestinian flag in Australia

Tony Burke says ‘immature debate’ in Australia suggests that ‘if you acknowledge anything in favor of the Palestinian people … that somehow that’s making excuses for Hamas, it’s not.’Tony Burke says ‘immature debate’ in Australia suggests that ‘if you acknowledge anything in favor of the Palestinian people … that somehow that’s making excuses for Hamas, it’s not.

“It is not the Hamas flag … it’s a Palestinian flag. And it’s a flag that gives people the chance to know that there is recognition and not selective grief,” Burke said. “If you go back to the first days after October 7, when the Israeli defense minister referred to a complete siege, he used the term ‘human animals’. And he said there would be no food, no water, and no fuel into, people are not simply getting their information through the media. They’re getting information directly from the ground in Gaza. It’s coming through WhatsApp groups, people are getting updates people are seeing horrific images updated every hour on their phones.

Burke said everyone condemned the deadly attack Hamas launched against Israel on 7 October and grieving Palestinian lives lost did not weaken that condemnation. “It’s simply the case that people have a right to be able to grieve when innocent life is lost. And the concept of competitive grief, which certainly hasn’t, hasn’t driven any of the interviews on this program, but has driven some of the media, is something that I don’t want to see in Australia. headtopics.com

Burke said he did not want to “get into the debate” about the use of the apartheid label – which Israel firmly disputes – but noted that archbishop Desmond Tutu had used the term. Burke said he had visited military courts in the West Bank “where Palestinians are tried within the order of a 99% reported conviction rate”.

“Now, people can reach their own conclusions about what word to apply to that. But that’s how the law works there at the moment.”

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Latest Israel-Gaza updates: Palestinian deaths estimated at over 6,000, UN shelters overflowingAn estimated 756 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

What is UNRWA and what has it said about fuel deliveries to Gaza?The UN agency for Palestinian refugees provides humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war updates: Gaza health ministry issues 212-page document it says proves 7,028 Palestinian have diedThe Hamas-run Gaza health ministry issues a 212-page document that it says contains the names and ID numbers of more than 7,000 Palestinians killed. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕