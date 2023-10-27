Tony Burke calls on states to act on recommended ban on engineered stone benchtops

Employment minister Tony Burke says a Safe Work Australia report has come back with a ‘very strong recommendation in favour of a ban’ on engineered stone benches.Employment minister Tony Burke says a Safe Work Australia report has come back with a ‘very strong recommendation in favour of a ban’ on engineered stone benches.The workplace relations minister, Tony Burke, has used the recommended ban of engineered stone benchtops to urge state governments to “take action” to keep workers safe.

“Unfortunately some of appeared in the media today … prior to its release, but what’s reported there is correct,” he told ABC Radio National.Burke said the decision was now in the hands of state ministers, who are meeting on Friday to discuss the report, but he wants to see action “as soon as possible for people to be safe”.“I don’t believe there’s any section of Australia that will look lightly at the reality of people losing their lives because they went to work.

According to the Cancer Council, about 587,000 Australian workers have been exposed to silica dust. It has been estimated that 5,800 of these workers will develop a lung cancer over the course of their life as a result of that exposure. headtopics.com

“Similar to asbestos … while it’s there – when it’s stable – it is not a risk it’s not an immediate panic for people who have these in place,” he said. According to Burke, Safe Work were given three options to consider. One was regulation, a second was a ban of anything with silica content and the third was a complete ban.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable for us to be making a final decision without the public knowing what’s in the report,” Burke said. “We support moves toward a national ban on engineered stone for the simple reason that no one should be exposed to fatal risks when they clock on each morning,” the spokesperson said. headtopics.com

