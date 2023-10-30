Tony Burke agrees to amend Closing the Loopholes to ensure regular work for casuals

to ensure that casuals can still work on a regular basis if they want to and to remove fines for misrepresenting permanent workers as casual.

The government’s bill proposals that casuals who have regular shifts should get the chance to convert to permanent employment every six months if they want - but without backpay. The misrepresentation law requires the courts to have regard to the reality of a casuals’ work in deciding if they’re really permanent and whether they have a firm advance commitment of continuing work.

“The simple fact is many hospitality workers do actually prefer casual employment, given the 25 per cent wage loading and the flexibility to refuse shifts,” Mr Ferguson said. “They strike the right balance - and we thank Minister Burke for taking the time to listen to our concerns and taking actions to address them.” headtopics.com

The government has also agreed to amend the bill so no one of multiple factors in considering whether casuals are really permanent will be determinative of status.Mr Ferguson also welcomed a commitment by the government to remove the civil penalty provision relating to misrepresentation of casual employment in the bill.

