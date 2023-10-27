‘Tone deaf’: Victorian Libs deputy leader dumbfounded by Palestinian flags in Fed Square

Although Friday’s flag raising was honouring a request by the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network late in 2022 as an annual tradition to mark Palestinian National Day, David Southwick has criticised its poor timing.

“This is quite unbelievable, initially, the committee reaction was maybe someone had photoshopped the flags into Federation Square,” he told Peta Credlin on Sky News Australia.“I mean seriously, this government, the council, the Federation Square management are all tone deaf to think that flying flags in this time where the Jewish community are living in fear, they’ve got more anxiety than I’ve ever seen before.

Mr Southwick said there is something “definitely wrong” about Palestinian flags being risen, purporting to show Australia taking a particular side in the conflict while he compared it to Times Square in New York where an empty Sabbath table with 220 chairs around it represented the hostages taken by Hamas. headtopics.com

Deputy Leader of the Victorian Liberal Party David Southwick labelled the decision to hoist nine Palestinian flags in the wake of Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas as"tone deaf". Picture: Sky News Australia

The Australian Jewish Association took to social media platform X to state their disdain for the government’s decision to raise Palestinian flags, comparing it to celebrating past atrocities in history. headtopics.com

