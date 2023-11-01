To secure his political destiny, Minns faces date with density

It has been a slow, and at times scrappy, start to government for Labor, creating a sense that the party has struggled to find its feet in power. But as the year draws to a close, the Minns government is finally stepping up a gear and making ground with undoubtedly the most difficult but important policy issue: housing. Within weeks, the government will release its much-needed plan to boost housing supply, including affordable and social housing, and dramatically increase density in NSW.

Minns did not mince his words at the Sydney Institute. “Housing affordability and availability is the largest single challenge facing both the people of NSW and its government,” he said, repeating the worrying figures that show just how behind Sydney has fallen when it comes to building homes.

Australia needs to build 1.2 million dwellings over the next five years. NSW alone needs 377,000 new homes but the country’s most populous state builds fewer than other jurisdictions manage. Last year, NSW built just 48,000, Victoria 59,000.Density, often a dirty word in areas where NIMBYism is a powerful force, needs to be embraced. Minns’ speech referred to the NSW Productivity Commission’s.

Regardless, Minns was right to send the message that Sydney must become comfortable with apartment-style living, as are other major cities around the world. Minns was not proposing that towers should be the only answer to the housing crisis, although some Labor hardheads were uncomfortable with his early rhetoric. He now talks more broadly about density.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Emergency warnings for fires near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in New South Wales (NSW), Stanthorpe in NSW, and south of Bundaberg in Queensland (QLD).

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Ex-NSW premier's facist uniform scandal cited to defend alleged Nazi saluteA﻿ccused man&x27;s lawyer claims &x27;unfairness&x27; over Chris Minns&x27; threat that the full extent of the law should be applied to trio.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: NSW Premier hints at big plans to solve housing crisisNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has hinted at big plans to solve Sydney's housing affordability problem. To solve the city's housing crisis and soaring population, the government is set to significantly change planning restrictions. With the Premier making a plea for support for his five-point plan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Bushfires continue to ravage NSW's north, says PremierNSW Premier Chris Minns describes the ongoing bushfires in the state's north as a 'scourge' and expects them to continue throughout the summer. Despite facing multiple challenges in recent years, the affected communities have shown remarkable resilience and dedication in rescuing and supporting each other. The Premier expresses gratitude for their efforts and announces an assessment of the damage by the Secretary for Disaster Recovery.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: NSW Premier Denounces Rise in Anti-Semitism Following Hamas AttacksNSW Premier Chris Minns strongly condemns the increase in anti-Semitism in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attacks. He is the only Labor politician showing leadership on this issue.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Almost a year after devastating floods, NSW Premier Chris Minns commits $50 million to Central West recoveryAlmost a year after the NSW region endured some of its worst floods, including the Eugowra disaster, the state government has put $50 million 'on the table'.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕