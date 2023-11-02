‘Tired of it’: Hated restaurant act

“It’s for this f***ing web app called meandu which proceeded to charge a 6.5 per cent venue surcharge, a 2 per cent payment processing fee, and then had the audacity to ask for a tip (10, 15, 25 per cent) as the cherry on top,” the diner wrote in a post to social media.
“I’m so f***ing tired of ‘tech’ being used to solve an ‘issue’ but only making everything worse and more inconvenient for everybody,” they wrote. “It’s also a big stinking FU to anyone old or not tech savvy. All just to hoover up your data,” another added.
“It sounds like Australian businesses are trying to Americanise themselves. There is no justification for paying a tip before a service is provided.” Dr Veronica Jiang, a senior lecturer at the school of marketing at the UNSW Business school, warned that restaurants should make decisions on QR codes “according to their population”.“Fine dining or mid-tier restaurants want to position themselves far away from fast food, because that justifies their high prices and because restaurants try to differentiate with good service.”News.com.
