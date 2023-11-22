Tiny Aussie Island Goes Viral as Aussies Discover 'Hawaii of Australia'

A tiny island off the coast of NSW described as the “Hawaii of Australia” is being discovered by many Aussies for the first time. Aussie travellers Lauren MacKenzie and Jack Hindle are the latest content creators to send Lord Howe Island viral on TikTok, prompting many young users to declare they’re packing their bags.

Ms MacKenzie said she had “found the Hawaii of Australia” … “but without the tourists” in a 16 second clip that has been viewed more than half a million times in less than a week. “Where is this!!!!!!! WE HAVE TO GO TOGETHER,” one of many eager travellers wrote tagging their friends.“This is the first place we going to travelling alone,” a third told their mate.Lauren MacKenzie said the Aussie island was like Hawaii without the tourists. Picture: TikTok / laurenmackenzie0 Her video of Lord Howe Island has been viewed more than half a million time





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mini mutts jockey for top dog honours in Melbourne Pup raceMelbourne’s inner north will be flooded with tiny dogs in tiny silks this weekend.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Tszyu’s sidekick no more: Aussie beast lands Sydney blockbuster, eyes shot at Japanese ‘Monster’Boxing: After winning a split decision bout against Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury said he will take a break before considering Oleksandr Usyk

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Aussie’s fury over Sydney restaurants’ ‘new’ ‘criminal’ cakeage charge for bringing own cake7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

‘Not surprised’: Aussie island No.2 in worldIt’s hard to imagine anything more beautiful than the picturesque and divine landscape of Tuscany, with its manicured fields, rustic farms and cypress-lined driveways.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Sydney house prices: Sydney, Brisbane, Perth house prices to rise 12 pc this year: NABHouse prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are predicted to climb by around 12 per cent this year, fuelled by the lingering supply shortfall and increased demand.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New Sydney Harbour pool, marine ecology reefs part of draft master plan for Cockatoo Island redevelopmentA redevelopment of the former Sydney convict jail and Indigenous meeting place in the heart of Sydney's harbour will seek to 'unearth the island's many layers of stories'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »