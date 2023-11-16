Tighter controls on released detainees

A week after the High Court delivered a landmark ruling that outlawed indefinite detention, the federal government has introduced a suite of emergency changes. The Opposition has been demanding action after the ruling forced the government to abruptly release more than 80 detainees, including some convicted of serious offences, onto Australian streets.

On Thursday, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles brought a bill to parliament that would lead to the rights of the detainees being heavily restricted. And Labor says it reserves the right to take further action. "The government is working to ensure the individuals are managed appropriately under the relevant legal frameworks," Giles told parliament. "The Australian community reasonably expects that all non-citizens in Australia will obey Australia's laws." But the Opposition says it will seek to strengthen the laws even further, warning they do not go far enough. Here's what you need to know. Tighter controls on released detainee

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

THEAGE: Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home AffairsExclusive: A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: ARChive of Contemporary Music in Need of a New HomeThe ARChive of Contemporary Music, supported by names such as Martin Scorsese, is in need of a new home. The non-profit music library and research centre houses over 90m songs, making it one of the biggest popular music collections in the world.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home AffairsA classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Source: smh | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Surge in Mortgage Offset Accounts as Australians Struggle with Higher Home Loan RatesMany bank customers in Australia are using their surplus savings accumulated during the pandemic to offset the impact of higher home loan rates. The amount of money held in mortgage offset accounts has seen a multi-billion dollar jump, providing relief for borrowers with low-cost fixed-rate home loans that do not offer mortgage offsets.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Conservative MPs Accuse Rishi Sunak of Abandoning VotersRightwing Conservative MPs criticize Rishi Sunak for abandoning voters who brought the party to power in 2019 amid a backlash against his reshuffle and public opposition to David Cameron's return.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »