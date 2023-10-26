Tigers premiership hero deletes Palestine video after AFL intervention

Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli had to be convinced by AFL figureheads to delete a controversial pro-Palestine video he posted on social media.

The video - titled ‘A genocide is occurring in Palestine’ - was initially posted by rugby great Sonny Bill Williams, with Houli reposting it via his own platforms.The report says AFL commissioner Paul Bassat and ex-AFL diversity manager Ali Fahour were both asked to make contact with Houli.“To Bachar’s credit, when I messaged him he called me, he listened and he engaged about the contents of the video,” Naphtali said.

“I would describe the post as misinformed and dangerous. Bachar has a big platform, lots and lots of supporters, but we all make mistakes.” He added: “I sent him the information he asked for on Sunday morning and by Sunday evening the video was taken down. headtopics.com

“I imagine a number of people would have contacted him about it. I know he sought out other Jewish perspectives to see how people felt. To his credit, he listened.Houli deleted the video on Sunday and posted a statement.

“As many would know I am a man of faith and peace, and have always tried to live my life through the Islamic values of Respect, Peace and Love which has been taught through our beloved prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” it reads. headtopics.com

“I will always advocate for inclusion and bringing people together. The last couple of weeks have taken a heavy toll on us all and I want to remind people that I do NOT condone killings of ANY INNOCENT people regardless of their faith or culture.

“I remind my fellow Australians that any racism, discrimination or acts of violence to innocent people is totally unacceptable.

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

NSW Premier questioned over anti-Semitic pro-Palestine protest at Opera HouseNSW Premier Chris Minns is facing scrutiny over the government’s response to the pro-Palestine protests at the Sydney Opera House. In documents tabled to state parliament, senior police expressed concerns about unrest on the streets of Sydney a day before the protest took place. Read more ⮕

‘Idiots’: Megyn Kelly hits out at celebrities for speaking on Israel-Palestine conflictMegyn Kelly has lashed a number of Hollywood stars after they united to urge President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

UK PM slams Met Police for failing to crackdown on Jihad chants at Palestine protestGB News host Patrick Christys says UK Prime Minister Rushi Sunak has slammed Met Police for not cracking down on Jihad chants at a pro-Palestine protest. “He’s basically said that the word Jihad is a threat to British democratic values which is nice of him,” Mr Christys told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “Rishi Sunak is saying all the right things. Read more ⮕

Israel’s bitter move amid fresh Palestine falloutWelcome to our live coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Old footage surfaces of Anthony Albanese at pro-Palestine rallyOld footage has surfaced of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a pro-Palestine rally earlier in his parliamentary career. Sky News host Sharri Markson revealed the clip on Wednesday night. In the grainy video – Mr Albanese can be seen protesting Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian Instagram account locked by Meta for ‘security reasons’The eye.on.palestine account unavailable to view after ‘signs of compromise’ were detected Read more ⮕