Tiger Woods Finishes Masters with Highest 72-Hole Score

Tiger Woods has finished the Masters with a record he could do without, walking off the course with a 16-over 304 after his battling final round of 77. It left him with his highest 72-hole score in a career that spans three decades — but a telling moment on the 16th hole proved the card didn’t matter to the crowd or his legend on Sunday.

Woods shared a heartfelt meeting with Verne Lundquist, the voice of that shot 19 years ago, ahead of his retirement from Masters broadcasting. Woods had not finished in last place since the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera. His previous high score was 302 at the Memorial in 2015 following a career-worst 85 in the third round. He has only failed to break 300 one other time at the Masters, two years ago when he shot 78-78 on the weekend and finished on 301.

