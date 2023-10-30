Thunderstorm asthma warning issued for parts of Victoria

Forecasts of high grass pollen levels and thunderstorms with strong winds in west and south Gippsland this afternoon sparked athis year, but authorities are warning conditions can change rapidly.Melbourne Pollen forecast a high risk of thunderstorm asthma for west and south Gippsland. (Melbourne Pollen)

Health and emergency services are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond, the Department of Health said in a statement. Affected persons are urged to take preventative medication as directed and follow an asthma action plan, even if symptom-free.

Thunderstorm asthma events typically occur from October, when pollen is drawn into the atmosphere and dispersed through a storm.Asthma sufferers have been told to remain on high alert ahead of storm activity. (9News) headtopics.com

