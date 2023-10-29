Three things with Catherine McClements: ‘He gave me this stone – it was a meteorite from outer space’

atherine McClements has been in some of Australia’s most loved TV shows including Secret Life Of Us, Rake and Tangle. But the role she’s best known is Rachel Goldstein, the tough-as-nails cop she played in 90s police drama Water Rats. The Melbourne-born actor is back on Australian screens this month in episode one ofShe stars as Sam, who puts her relationship with her friend to the test when they experiment with remotely connected sex toys.

In her leisure time, McClements has become a late-in-life convert to camping. Here, the Nida graduate tells us about the item she now can’t camp without, as well as the stories behind two other important belongings.‘My tenacious partner hired a metal detector’: McClements’ ring, lost and found

In 2001, my parents bought me a beautiful gold and carnelian ring in a small town in Italy. The band is of a golden snake that holds an oval of etched stone. I was pregnant with my daughter at the time they gave it to me. When she was born, her Chinese Zodiac sign was a metal snake, so I always felt the ring held a connection between our three generations. headtopics.com

About eight years ago, I lost it on the beach. We searched until dusk but couldn’t find it – I was pretty devastated. In the morning, my tenacious partner hired a metal detector, made a huge grid in the sand and after a few hours found it – a tiny part of the band was glinting in the sun. I can still see the look on his face when he dropped it into my hand, so he too joined the fellowship of the ring. I’m not really superstitious, but I have packed a lot of meaning into this little object.

In our first year, my niece, sister and I attempted to use the camp oven to bake cakes and bread – the bottoms burnt horribly. But the next year, somewhere deep in our pile of camping stuff, I found a heavy, ugly, handmade trivet. It turns out the cake tin rests perfectly on top and cooks the food to perfection. I now realise a trivet is camp cooking 101.When I was growing up, I lived across the road from an amazing kid, Grahame Barnett. headtopics.com