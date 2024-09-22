Three Rebel Melbourne Racing Club Board Members Fear Suspension Ahead Of Vote

Three rebel board members fear the Melbourne Racing Club is hauling them before a disciplinary hearing this week as part of a strategy to prevent them from voting for a new club chairman.

With chairman Matt Cain and executive committee member Mark Pratt stepping down, two new board members will be announced at the AGM, and a new chairman will be voted in on Friday.But Kanga believes the three rebels, who are part of the Save Our MRC group, are being set up to be suspended so that they cannot vote for new office bearers.

A spokesperson for the MRC nomination, remuneration and governance subcommittee said the club was “committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance”. “No determination has been made at this stage and the relevant individuals have been invited to respond to those concerns, as is appropriate. No further comment can be made at this stage while the proper process is ongoing.”

Melbourne Racing Club Board Members Suspension Disciplinary Hearing New Chairman

