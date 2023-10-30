There have been three mass shootings at Halloween celebrations in the United States.

Authorities say a fight provoked the shooting, one of the victims has been named as 14-year-old Elijah Wilson and people are calling for any witnesses to speak out.At least 15 people have been injured in a shooting on Chicago’s outskirts.

US authorities were aware of Robert Card's threats before Maine shootingsIt's been revealed authorities in the US had been alerted to 'veiled threats' by US Army reservist Robert Card before last week's shootings in Maine. The suspect believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least 18 people has now been found dead according to officials.

'The dead know things': The spooky history of HalloweenHalloween has been celebrated in Australia since the 19th century. Where did it really come from? And what does it mean today?

Gun Sales Surge in Maine Amidst Manhunt for Mass ShooterGun sales in Maine have skyrocketed as residents fear for their safety during the manhunt for a mass shooter. Local gun shop owners report a significant increase in sales, with some experiencing over 200% higher sales compared to a typical day. Customers are not seeking hunting weapons, but rather firearms for self-defense.

Sydney Council Urges Residents to Avoid Synthetic Spiderwebs in Halloween DecorationsWaverley Council in Sydney is encouraging residents to refrain from using synthetic spiderwebs in their Halloween decorations due to the harm it can cause to small birds. Birds often mistake artificial webbing for real spider silk, leading to distressing situations where they become trapped or injured.