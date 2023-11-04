Three Killed in Firefighting Aircraft Crash in Queensland

Three people have been killed after a firefighting aircraft crashed in bushland in the McKinlay area of Queensland, south-east of Mount Isa. Queensland Police said the aircraft had been used for mapping bushfires and aerial observation work and had been contracted by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Local aircraft, as well as a rescue helicopter, flew to the area to reach the stricken aircraft, which came down in difficult terrain.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Erin Patterson fronts court after being charged over mushroom lunch that killed three in Leongatha7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Three killed as yacht capsizes off PortugalThree people died when a sailing boat capsized on Friday and ran aground on a beach in central Portugal, where the coast has seen heavy swells caused by Storm Ciaran, naval authorities said.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

BRISBANETIMES: Truck stolen amid bushfire recovery in Qld, NSW as blazes hit PerthSustained showers will be a welcome addition to firefighting efforts in Queensland and NSW as baffled crews search for a stolen fire truck and a Perth man was charged with lighting fires.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

7NEWSSYDNEY: Light plane crash in McKinlay, QueenslandEmergency services are responding to reports of a light plane crash in McKinlay after an aircraft carrying several people went down in Queensland’s northwest.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Rescue crew responds to reports of light plane crash in QueenslandEmergency services are responding to reports of a light plane crash in Queensland.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Queensland bushfires ease as wet weather helps extinguish flamesThe Southern Downs region has been dampened by rain and cool conditions, giving firefighters the break needed to get the upper hand on the bushfire emergency.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »