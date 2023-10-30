Three-Bedroom House in Canley Heights Sold for $4.6 Million

A three-bedroom house on 741 square metres with a 15.3-metre frontage at 45 Derby Street, Canley Heights, NSW. Sold at auction for $4.6 million.

The three-bedroom house on 741 square metres at 45 Derby Street in south-western Sydney’s Canley Heights had a $2 million reserve and sold at auction for $4.6 million.Raine & Horne Hoxton Park/Green Valley sales agents Peter Ly, Thuy Dung Helena Mai, auctioneer Mark King.We had three groups that really wanted the property for whatever their reasons might be. It was as close as you’ll get to the local shops and adjoins a 30-park Fairfield municipal car park.

b) Next year. I think it will set prices for development sites surrounding the Canley Heights strip. One neighbour from the other side of street came up to me and said: “Thank you.” I asked: “Why?” They said: “I own behind this one, so thank you.”d) Never. I still strongly believe it’s an anomaly. It’s not for nothing these buyers don’t live in the area. They’ve got their nice mansions in the eastern suburbs or north of Sydney, but also, they’re not purchasing it to live in this home. headtopics.com

