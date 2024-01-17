Thousands of Customers Fall Victim to Hacking Scheme in Australia

Thousands of customers of the country’s biggest fashion, fast food and entertainment companies have been victims of a brazen hacking scheme in which scammers access their online accounts and make fraudulent transactions. Local scammers, who purchased pilfered online login details from overseas cybercriminals, have bragged in online chat groups about buying iPhones, clothing and almost $800 worth of top-shelf alcohol with strangers’ money.

Online retailer The Iconic last weekwho were fleeced by the “credential stuffing” scheme, but analysis by leading cybersecurity company Kasada has found the problem extends far further than previously disclosed. Customers who have online accounts with Mexican fast food outlet Guzman y Gomez, alcohol retailer Dan Murphy’s, streaming service Binge, home shopping network TVSN and Event Cinemas are among those whose accounts were compromised by the systematic scam, according to Kasada. “This is a concerted, targeted effort to hit Australian business who haven’t had to deal with this before,” Kasada founder Sam Crowther sai





