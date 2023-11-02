Thousands of Australians in Lebanon urged to leave immediately as government warns Middle East conflict may sp

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts told the ABC today he understood there were about 15,000 Australians in the Middle Eastern country. While he said many had deep family links with Lebanon, they should be wary of the Israel Hamas conflict potentially spreading through the region.﻿Palestinian protesters attend a demonstration organised by Lebanese and Palestinian groups in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (AP)

"I understand the deep roots and sort of the reluctance to leave but our strong advice to Australians in Lebanon is take the option to leave now," Watts said. "We can't make any guarantees that for example, Beirut airport will remain open if the conflict spreads to the south of Lebanon and at that point, departure options become much more complex and much more difficult.

"We're really strongly encouraging Australians in Lebanon, take the opportunity now to leave because we don't know what their situation is going to look like in the coming days, in the coming weeks.""It may become much more difficult to leave and again may become much more difficult for the Australian government to assist you to leave."

Fighting continues on Lebanon's southern border with Israel where Hezbollah — a Lebanese armed group backed by Iran — has its main base.Watts said that 65 Australians remain stranded in Gaza.﻿A shell that appears to be white phosphorus from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (AP)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: 20 Australians leave Gaza via Rafah border crossingAustralia's Foreign Affairs Department has confirmed that 20 Australian citizens and three other people registered with DFAT were able to leave via the Rafah border crossing. Around 65 Australians remain in Gaza. The crossing opened for the first time since the start of the conflict after Qatar brokered a deal with Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Twenty Australians successfully cross from Gaza into Egypt with 65 still registered to leave, government saysTwenty Australians have successfully fled Gaza as 65 remain registered to leave, according to foreign affairs officials.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt borderAdelaide family who escaped besieged enclave through Rafah as part of multinational deal say crossing border was ‘nerve-wracking’ and took several attempts

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘There’s no food’: Australians reveal ‘nightmare’ in war-torn Gaza after crossing into EgyptAustralians have shared their relief and heartbreak after the Rafah crossing opened to allow hundreds flee the unrelenting bombing and siege in Gaza to safety.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: 'We made it to Egypt': Australians speak of evacuation from GazaIn diary entries seen by SBS News, an Australian family who is now in Egypt after evacuating Gaza detailed how a trip to visit relatives for the first time in 12 years turned into a struggle to survive after war broke out.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕