Thousands of Australians in Lebanon urged to leave immediately as government warns Middle East conflict may sp

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts told the ABC today he understood there were about 15,000 Australians in the Middle Eastern country. While he said many had deep family links with Lebanon, they should be wary of the Israel Hamas conflict potentially spreading through the region.Palestinian protesters attend a demonstration organised by Lebanese and Palestinian groups in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (AP)
"I understand the deep roots and sort of the reluctance to leave but our strong advice to Australians in Lebanon is take the option to leave now," Watts said. "We can't make any guarantees that for example, Beirut airport will remain open if the conflict spreads to the south of Lebanon and at that point, departure options become much more complex and much more difficult.
"We're really strongly encouraging Australians in Lebanon, take the opportunity now to leave because we don't know what their situation is going to look like in the coming days, in the coming weeks.""It may become much more difficult to leave and again may become much more difficult for the Australian government to assist you to leave."
Fighting continues on Lebanon's southern border with Israel where Hezbollah — a Lebanese armed group backed by Iran — has its main base.Watts said that 65 Australians remain stranded in Gaza.A shell that appears to be white phosphorus from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (AP)
