Thousands of Australians at risk of losing weight loss medications

More than 20,000 Australians face being immediately shunted off their weight loss medications in June if the drug regulator proceeds with its telegraphed plans to ban replica versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro. The pending move sets up a fight with online healthcare start-ups Eucalyptus and NIB’s Midnight Health, which offer the medications that are in short supply around the country.

But it would be a huge boon to the multibillion-dollar drug giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly that developed the blockbuster weight loss drugs only to have their monopoly undermined.Eucalyptus chief executive Tim Doyle said he feared the regulator would push ahead with its plans, which he said his company – likely the largest weight loss drug seller in Australia – was not initially consulted on.“Without the medication and without the ongoing lifestyle changes that we are trying to do for these patients, the overwhelming data says that those patients will put the weight back on,” Mr Doyle sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aged care review calls for wealthy Australians to pay more for nursing home supportA long-awaited review has called for retirees to make rental contributions instead of large lump sum deposits to live in nursing homes; those receiving care at home are to pay more as well.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

‘Highly likely’ many Australians suffering from sleep apnea without knowing‘Highly likely’ many Australians suffering from sleep apnea without knowing

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australians told not to expect any sort of ‘cash splash’ in the budgetAustralians told not to expect any sort of ‘cash splash’ in the budget

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

About 740,000 Australians unable to dial Triple Zero in 3G network shutdown, government warnsThe federal government has called on major telcos to address the concerns to make the upcoming shutdown safer.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Why we don't have enough of the blood these Australians needAn increase in lesser-known blood types in Australia has sparked a fresh plea for people from a range of ethnic backgrounds to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

A Plebiscite on Nuclear Energy: Testing Australians' SupportThe article discusses the idea of holding a plebiscite on nuclear energy in Australia to gauge public support. It compares this proposal to the divisive plebiscite on marriage equality and argues for the potential benefits of a popular vote on this contentious issue.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »