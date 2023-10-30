Thousands have taken up urban beekeeping. The reaction from neighbours is not always sweet

Rob Simms has three beehives in the garden of his ground-floor flat on Sydney’s lower north shore, and gives away jars of honey to keep his neighbours sweet.

“I delayed doing anything for six or 12 months because I thought I wouldn’t get neighbour approval,” Simms said. “Now I bribe people with jars of honey and everyone’s happy.”Credit:Simms in Wollstonecraft is one of nearly 14,000 backyard beekeepers in NSW, a number that has almost doubled in the past four years after theSimms started with two hives four years ago, and gained a third when the bees swarmed. So far, no one has complained about being stung.

Douglas Purdie, president of Sydney Bee Club based in the eastern suburbs and city and vice-president of Amateur Beekeepers Australia, said this was unusual behaviour for bees but not unheard of.“Bees, like all wild things, go through cycles and temperament, just like you can have a dog that’s very nice today and tomorrow bites you,” he said.Rob Simms says his hives are five metres from his back door and he has never had a problem from the bees. headtopics.com

NSW Department of Primary Industries figures show the state has 15,179 registered beekeepers and 398,263 hives. Of those, 1307 beekeepers are commercial, representing 85 per cent of hives. That’s an increase from a total 8349 registered beekeepers in November 2019. The Australian Honey Bee Industry Council says the growth is entirely from the recreational sector.Dr Tobias Smith judging native honey at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2019.The department says 32,223 hives were euthanised in NSW between June 2022 and September this year in a failed attempt to eradicate the pest, mostly in Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Central Coast and Kempsey regions.

