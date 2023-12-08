Thousands bid farewell to The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan in Dublin funeral

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin on Friday to say goodbye to The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan as his coffin wound through the Irish capital before a funeral attended by family, neighbors and friends including Johnny Depp and Nick Cave. He became an Irish cultural icon, and Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins was among hundreds of people who packed St. Mary of the Rosary Church in the town of Nenagh for the funeral Mass.

Mourners at the service, in MacGowan's ancestral home county of Tipperary some 160 kilometres southwest of Dublin, included former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and Irish actor Aidan Gillen, who both gave readings





