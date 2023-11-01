This woman hoarded 20,000 dictionaries. Now other verbivores can read them

Even her queen-size teetered with Oxfords, notebooks and glossaries, bilingual guides, the weight of vocabulary. For a while, before the super intervened, the outer hallway was a lexical maze. “Move this junk, or we’ll move you!” was the message. So Madeline Kripke hired a storage locker downtown. Make that three lockers to babysit the surplus of her 20,000 dictionaries.Plus 6000 bits of dictionary ephemera, from bookmarks to sales brochures.

Yet the greatest burden, far heavier than her 7000-page Websters, was the collection’s future home. Entering her 70s, Madeline tried to catalogue the bedlam, getting as far as 1911 pages, or 727,000 words, but then the pandemic struck. Her health dwindled. Nosedived. In April 2020, among the unsung millions, the language world lost one of its true champions.

Happily, however, her word-cave survives, rehoused some 1200 kms westward in Indiana. The Lilly Library, in fact, within Indiana University. Unshelved of course. Most of the mess still in boxes. But this year, for the first time, verbivores can savour a rare chance to investigate the Kripke Collection, crate by crate.

Michael Adams, the Provost Professor of English, is the Indiana Jones assigned the audit of Madeline’s linguistic riot. The Sisyphus of serendipity, Adams is blogging on the Lilly Library’s website, notating what random treasures he finds. So far he’s encountered a dictionary for blind musicians (1884), produced with raised lettering.Plus a legal glossary (1659), a “gypsy” lexicon (1874), a beatnik guide to the Dobie Gillis sitcom (1962), where a dish-delish was vixen with all the fixings.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.