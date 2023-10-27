This luxury hilltop retreat is just a 90-minute drive from Brisbane

I remember the last time I travelled through Beechmont. Like most young Queenslanders, I was there to hike.

Beechmont is on the doorstep of the Lamington National Park and its spectacular, ancient Gondwana rainforest. And with that comes a detox from city life. But it’s not always easy. On a northern-facing slope sits an array of 17 cabins and three luxury pavilions that provide the property’s accommodation.

We check in and are whisked by golf cart to our cabin for the night. Along the way, we’re given a crash course in the property’s short history. Our little cabin is an exercise in considered restraint, with a king bed, a pot-belly stove and a compact bathroom with a rain shower. It’s all soothing neutral colours, natural linen and crisp timber detailing. Out back is a spacious deck with views north of the rolling farmland.Later, we wander around the estate, getting our bearings, and find Simon Furley in the estate’s garden. headtopics.com

But right now, Beechmont is very much home. He points to one of the cottages that dot the farthest-flung corners of the property, where he lives with his wife and young daughter. “Sometimes I’ll be working, and I’ll look around at the landscape, and I’ll forget I’m in Australia. Then you’re reminded by some crazy wildlife that appears. But I’m lucky to be here, on the other side of the world, doing what I do.”

There’s fragrant local pumpkin, served shaved with smoked skin syrups and seeds; cobia cured in lime and finished with mullet roe dressing, apple and crackling; and grouper from Rocky Point with green garden chilli and crumbed macadamia. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

Man shot by police south of BrisbaneA﻿ man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by police in Logan, south of Brisbane. Read more ⮕

Brisbane News Live: Brisbane unit prices at record high; Qld govt’s ‘shock’ at Queen’s Wharf crime links; How will the parties get your vote?Federal police swoop on suspected members of international crime gang. Queensland’s public service mired in a new and unusual controversy over a GIF in a group chat. Bushfires are continuing to tear through Western Downs. Read more ⮕

Brisbane star fights ‘uncertain’ future to become first Paris 2024 OlympianThere was a period where she feared her days competing at the top were over. Now, this Brisbane product has been announced as the nation’s first Olympian in Paris next year. Read more ⮕

Brisbane star fights ‘uncertain’ future to become first Paris 2024 OlympianThere was a period where she feared her days competing at the top were over. Now, this Brisbane product has been announced as the nation’s first Olympian in Paris next year. Read more ⮕

‘It’s pretty cutthroat’: Can Brisbane star fight back to world stage?How was she ever axed? It is a question which must have many a cricket pundit wondering after this Brisbane star’s season launch, but the path back is daunting. Read more ⮕

Man shot by officer in tense Brisbane standoff was wanted by police on several mattersA 40-year-old man who was shot by a police officer in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon was wanted for a number of serious matters, Queensland Police have revealed. Read more ⮕