This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Australia is the 11th best country in the world to be a woman, according to a new index that ranks 177 countries in terms of women’s inclusion, justice, and security. The latest Women, Peace and Security Index named Denmark the best country for women and Afghanistan the worst. The analysis examined 13 indicators including employment, community safety, financial inclusion, share of parliamentary seats, access to justice, and proximity to armed conflict.

In terms of safety, Australia was equal best in its group for proximity to conflict, with 0 per cent of women living within 50km of armed conflict. According to the report, armed conflict disproportionately affects women through multiple channels, including higher risks of gender-based violence, livelihood disruptions, worsening education systems, and diminishing healthcare access. Israel was the worst in the group, with 97.2 per cent of women living in closer proximity to conflict.

