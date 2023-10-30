‘This is our reality’: the Ukrainian artist putting bomb-blasted roads in a gallery

iewed from a distance, Zhanna Kadyrova’s latest works might seem like abstract and very heavily impastoed paintings. Close up, however, they soon reveal themselves for what they are: sizeable rectangles of asphalt – actual bits of road – pitted and scarred from violent showers of shrapnel., the commuter town on the western fringes of Kyiv occupied by the Russian troops last year – and the scene of some of the worst fighting in the early days of the full-scale invasion.

With an AK-47, you get a rush. You forget you are carrying a killing machine. But I need the skill. Everyone here does Kadyrova made decisions about exactly where the machinery should cut and slice each bit of road, carefully considering the angles and positions of the white lines. During the cutting process for one, the team uncovered a mine embedded in the asphalt – meaning a hasty retreat and the arrival of de-miners. These works are not a representation of violence: they are a trace of the violence itself, plucked out of its context and placed on the white walls of an art gallery.

“The perception of art is that it is a ‘civilised’ act,” she said then. “Well, the war is uncivilised, a matter of brutal killing and raping, and nothing that the civilised world has created, like dialogue, is helping. I am using real violence to create art. My first thinking was what happens to the human body – if you put three of these tiles together the bullets go straight through.” She had initially asked a firearms instructor to do the shooting. He persuaded her to do it herself. headtopics.com

For the first time in 15 years, she found herself making simple portraits, of her neighbours, as her work began to rhyme with village life. Many of them are shown in the exhibition. She put on a series of shows in her house, turning it into a mini “palace of culture” – the first, she says, aroused the curiosity of her neighbours, between agricultural seasons. The second, at a much busier time of year, was attended only by refugees like herself.

