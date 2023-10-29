The NT coroner Elisabeth Armitage is undertaking an inquest into the violent deaths of four Aboriginal women at the hands of their domestic partners.The NT coroner Elisabeth Armitage is undertaking an inquest into the violent deaths of four Aboriginal women at the hands of their domestic partners.e’s “going to kill me tonight, love you so much, don’t cry for me”.
Armitage has combined the deaths of Kumanjayi Haywood, Ngeygo Ragurrk, Miss Yunupingu and Kumarn Rubuntja to examine systemic failings across the domestic, sexual and family violence sector. “The family safety framework was introduced in the NT in 2012 … nine years before passed. Despite that, neither were ever referred to the program at any time during their lives.”
Her service also receives just $77,000 for one part-time staff member to run two men’s behaviour change programs with up to 40 men and more than 40 women. “We are part of this coronial because we are proud of Ngeygo and to help stop men like Garsek Nawirrdj doing things like this to people and families like ours,” the family wrote in a statement. headtopics.com
Later that night he attacked Ragurrk over several hours in an “act of brutal jealousy”, ultimately killing her, Dwyer told the courts. The court heard from the Aboriginal Justice Unit director, Leanne Liddle, about the desperate need for interpreters in the justice sector, including in police call centres.The court was told of a triple-zero call from a witness about Nawirridj’s brutal behaviour but because of language barriers emergency services struggled to understand the woman.
Ragurrk’s inquest concluded early one morning with a ceremony on Mindil Beach, where Armitage returned her clothes that she had in evidence to the family. Over 13 years, she endured multiple beatings, including being stabbed at age 16 with a pair of scissors that narrowly missed her spine. headtopics.com