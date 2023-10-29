The NT coroner Elisabeth Armitage is undertaking an inquest into the violent deaths of four Aboriginal women at the hands of their domestic partners.The NT coroner Elisabeth Armitage is undertaking an inquest into the violent deaths of four Aboriginal women at the hands of their domestic partners.e’s “going to kill me tonight, love you so much, don’t cry for me”.

Armitage has combined the deaths of Kumanjayi Haywood, Ngeygo Ragurrk, Miss Yunupingu and Kumarn Rubuntja to examine systemic failings across the domestic, sexual and family violence sector. “The family safety framework was introduced in the NT in 2012 … nine years before passed. Despite that, neither were ever referred to the program at any time during their lives.”

Her service also receives just $77,000 for one part-time staff member to run two men’s behaviour change programs with up to 40 men and more than 40 women. “We are part of this coronial because we are proud of Ngeygo and to help stop men like Garsek Nawirrdj doing things like this to people and families like ours,” the family wrote in a statement. headtopics.com

Later that night he attacked Ragurrk over several hours in an “act of brutal jealousy”, ultimately killing her, Dwyer told the courts. The court heard from the Aboriginal Justice Unit director, Leanne Liddle, about the desperate need for interpreters in the justice sector, including in police call centres.The court was told of a triple-zero call from a witness about Nawirridj’s brutal behaviour but because of language barriers emergency services struggled to understand the woman.

Ragurrk’s inquest concluded early one morning with a ceremony on Mindil Beach, where Armitage returned her clothes that she had in evidence to the family. Over 13 years, she endured multiple beatings, including being stabbed at age 16 with a pair of scissors that narrowly missed her spine. headtopics.com

More than football: Iranian women’s national team faces complex realityThe general view of Iranians towards the women’s football team appears to be love. The general view towards the machine surrounding it differs wildly. Read more ⮕

More than football: Iranian women’s national team faces complex realityThe general view of Iranians towards the women’s football team appears to be love. The general view towards the machine surrounding it differs wildly. Read more ⮕

More than football: Iranian women’s national team faces complex realityThe general view of Iranians towards the women’s football team appears to be love. The general view towards the machine surrounding it differs wildly. Read more ⮕

Human remains found at Kakadu National Park, believed to be that of missing woman Jessica StephensNT Police say they have recovered the human remains on Nourlangie Rock, believed to be missing 35-year-old Jessica Louise Stephens. Read more ⮕

Heavy transport industry feeling 'forgotten' in national transition to net zero by 2050Electric trucks are already a reality in some places across Australia but the industry says it's been left behind in the nation's transition to net zero. Read more ⮕

Horse rider Suzin Wells wins place at National Dressage Championships after two lower leg amputationsSuzin Wells was back on her horse four weeks after her second amputation earlier this year. Now, she's been named a national reserve champion in dressage riding. Read more ⮕