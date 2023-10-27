‘This is not rubbish’: retired Australian teacher painted thousands of works in secret

With the Breath of Morn and the Soft Sea Air, a painting in the Robert Martiensen: The Secret exhibition at Hamilton Gallery in Victoria.With the Breath of Morn and the Soft Sea Air, a painting in the Robert Martiensen: The Secret exhibition at Hamilton Gallery in Victoria.As a child, Viola Morton used to spend her school holidays at the South Australian farmhouse where her eccentric cousin, Robert Martiensen, lived.

“I went up and saw him a couple of times and the house was full of art,” Morton says. “No one knew anything about it, not even members of his family.In 2007, Martiensen was found dead in his derelict farmhouse. After his death, Elizabeth Arthur, a psychotherapist and art valuer located in Hamilton in south-westThe call was from an Elders auctioneer in South Australia, who had been tasked with selling off Martiensen’s estate. He felt it required urgent analysis by an experienced art aficionado.

“The family had said they were all rubbish and to get rid of them. To his great credit he told me ‘I don’t think they’re rubbish’.”“I literally could not speak when I walked into that (warehouse),” Arthur says. “There was a blaze of colour, with brilliant works, and all I said to the auctioneer was: this is not rubbish, this is very special indeed.The reclusive maths teacher was, unbeknown to those closest to him, an extraordinary artist. headtopics.com

“He was totally untrained, he had no connection to the art world, he was not painting for profit, he was painting in secret,” Arthur says. The Hamilton Gallery director, Joshua White, says thousands of people have come through the gallery to see the exhibition, with a 20% increase in attendance from young people.

“It’s a sad story in some ways and in another way very empowering. Someone who wanted to create pure art for themselves and wasn’t impacted by art school or the art market or commercial galleries, but was in search of his own journey and his own artwork. headtopics.com

