This is how to make 16pc a year as an activist investor

Calls for the chairman’s head, renegade board nominations, remuneration report strikes, criticism on strategy and mud-slinging. Lots of mud-slinging. Welcome to Australian equities, 2023 style.in the past eight weeks. Some of it is constructive, other situations are uncouth; Endeavour’s barroom brawl takes the cake for the most hostile and dysfunctional.

Viburnum managing partner Craig Coleman says his fund has gained 16 per cent a year for more than a decade.Need proof? Look at ASX-listed Mayne Pharma Group, which announced plans to abandon any M&A ambitions and ramped up its buyback and cost-cuts strategy.

And it works. Coleman says his public equities’ strategy has returned 16 per cent a year (net of fees) since inception more than a decade ago, to beat its benchmark (the small cap industrials index) by 10 per cent a year. headtopics.com

Its holdings include 8.9 per cent of Macquarie Telecom, a 12.5 per cent stake in Infomedia, 19.5 per cent of 3P Learning, 8 per cent of Propel and nearly 30 per cent of Coventry Group, according to Bloomberg data. Its investments are split between value creation/activist type situations and backing founder/managers.

It’s not personal for us, we’ll be there talking as owners. There can be friction, but it is much more powerful to be aligned and constructive than nasty,” he says. He says he turns over about 20 per cent of his portfolio each year and judges himself on a multiple of money or internal rate of return, similar to private equity’s metrics, using entry and exit prices. Exits are often via takeovers.It is interesting to hear Coleman explain how he goes about it, given the number of spot fires across dozens of ASX-listed companies and his experience as an activist investor. headtopics.com

Introducing director-candidates to the board is clearly a big part of the activist’s toolkit. At Mayne, for example, the company has proposed appointing former Integral Diagnostics CFO Anne Lockwood as a non-executive director. Viburnum used to be an Integral Diagnostics substantial shareholder, which is helpful.

Protest Vote Expected at Endeavour's Annual MeetingEndeavour, a liquor retailer, is facing a protest vote against its executive remuneration at its annual meeting. The company's largest investor failed to install his ally on the board. However, votes lodged ahead of the meeting will likely result in a strike against the company's remuneration report.

