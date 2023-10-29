This classic ‘beef in a leaf’ is one of the best things on the planet

Want an easy way to remember what bo la lot is? Think of it as “beef in a leaf”. Can’t go wrong. This classic southern Vietnamese dish is more correctly known as “thit bo nuong la lot”, though among English speakers it is commonly shortened to bo la lot. To make it, minced beef is mixed with all sorts of goodness – shallots, garlic, black pepper, sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce, MSG – before being rolled in a lolot leaf and grilled, ideally over charcoal.

When Middle Eastern traders began arriving in the Bengal region of India around the ninth century, that custom was passed on to local cooks, who in turn began trading in South-East Asia, and once again the technique was passed along. Grape vines don’t grow so well in Vietnam, so locals there replaced those leaves with lolot.In Ho Chi Minh City, make your way to Bo La Lot Phuong Co Giang, a classic eatery in District 4 (no website).

