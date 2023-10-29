This China-based online megastore is growing in Australia. It’s also hungry for your data

Online budget retail megastore Temu is tipped to accelerate its reach in Australia this festive season as shoppers hunt for bargains, but cybersecurity experts have warned that users should be aware of how much personal data they are sharing with the platform.since launching last year

Temu entices shoppers with flash sale deals, gamified offers and low prices on a broad range of homewares.The company burst onto the online retail scene with the tagline “Shop Like a Billionaire” and offers everything from lip gloss to headphones to kitchen appliances at super-low prices, often lower than $5 each.

"I don't know whether it was planning, or good luck , but this environment produces a very good opportunity," Wang said. Temu's business partners may capture "information about us, our computer or device, and location data (if you haven't disabled location sharing settings)," RMIT cybersecurity expert Dr Arathi Arakala said.

The retailer may also combine information shoppers give to the platform with “information from third-party sources”, including social media. “We may collect information such as your username, profile picture, and email address if you choose to register or log in on the service using said third-party service,” Temu says in its privacy policy.

The company highlighted that the Apple App store details information that may be linked to users, including purchases, user content and search history, and noted "the data we gather reflects common industry practice".

