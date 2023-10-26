Think the Voice was bad? Labor’s war against ‘misinformation’ is the party’s latest bureaucratical power play

In a telling moment, days after the referendum was held, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that “people can be subject to misinformation which in some cases is just about politics but in some cases can be dangerous … you to make sure that elections can be held and democratic processes can be held in an appropriate way”.

Former chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Rod Sims recently argued the Federal Government’s proposed misinformation laws “will help Australians better understand what is disinformation and what is simply divergent views”.In a 2021 report, ACMA argued that that online “misinformation” and “disinformation” are “relatively novel and dynamic phenomena” with “no established consensus on the definition of either term”.

Where the line is between serious and non-serious harm - if such a line exists - could not be known by reading the Bill. For instance, the Bill seeks to outlaw harm being inflicted on matters ranging from “the integrity of democratic processes”, “the Australian environment”, and the “Australian economy”. headtopics.com

Beyond the Bill’s vagueness, a central claim made by proponents of misinformation laws is it will not be the Federal Government removing online speech, but it will be outsourced to foreign big tech platforms.

ACMA will not be able to determine the adequacy of systems without also considering the content the systems are dealing with.

