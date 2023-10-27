‘They’ve just got to grow up’: Australia’s mission to save one-day cricket

Mike Baird can remember, as a university student, sitting glued to the grainy TV pictures of Australia’s 1987 World Cup victory over England. Specifically, Baird recalls Mike Gatting’s fluffed reverse sweep that turned the final Allan Border’s way.

The World Cup final in Ahmedabad, the most meaningful 50-over match of the last four years, will be played 12 months to the day after what might have been the most meaningless, except that there have been so many like it.

Those games stuck in the craw of James Sutherland, the former CA chief executive who was just starting out on two decades working in the game when Damien Fleming underarmed the ball to Adam Gilchrist and ran out a forlorn Allan Donald in Birmingham. For years, he and others pushed for an ODI league that served as a World Cup qualifier, with eventual success. headtopics.com

“That could entail some sort of promotion and relegation system. I know some countries are completely averse to that. Sometimes, they’ve just got to grow up for the better.” . Here’s one way to chart its decline from what was once the premier alternative form of the game. In a 17-year career, Allan Border played 374 ODIs. In his 16 years, Steve Waugh played 325. After 14 years, David Warner has played 152.Here’s another way.

“It shouldn’t be down to, ‘Is it bringing the most money for the sport?’ It should be down to what people want to watch, and what’s going to engage the next generation of players. Because in the long term, I think that’s going to be most beneficial for cricket all-round.”this week suggested that it could lead to junking of the World Cup in its current format. It cited dwindling crowds, television audiences and broadcast revenue. headtopics.com

