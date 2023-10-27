‘They just don’t understand’: Perin Davey blasts govt’s approach to farming industry

“I don’t know whether they are anti-farming or they just don’t understand what impact their policies have on farmers, on our regional productivity or on our regional landscape,” she told Sky News Australia on Friday.

“Because the policies they are coming out with are going to have a massive impact on our regional areas.“The ideological pursuit of connecting transmission lines at the expense of, not only agricultural land, but koala habitats, national parks … but regional areas.

“This is all going to add up which is increasing the stress on our farming communities, increasing the cost of productivity. At a time when we actually need to be encouraging productivity."

