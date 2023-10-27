‘They got away with it’: Hamilton breaks silence over F1 rules drama with wild claim — Pit Talk

Aussies struggle in US Grand Prix | 03:23Lewis Hamilton responded to his US Grand Prix disqualification on Friday (AEDT) by declaring that “several sources” confirmed that other cars were also running illegal setups.

Only four planks were measured after the race, with Hamilton and Leclerc’s cars found to be breaching regulations.Hamilton has now broken his silence on the ruling, saying he was “devastated” to learn that he had lost his second-place finish behind Red Bull champion Max Verstappen.“Firstly I’ve heard from several different sources that there were a lot of other cars that were also illegal,” he said.“But they weren’t tested, so they got away with it.

Hamilton also denied that any illegal set-up was responsible for Mercedes being more competitive at the Circuit of the Americas. Hamilton added: “But anyways, we’re hopeful that the performance will continue this weekend. And yeah, just making sure that guys don’t overreact. I think we’ll be fine.”The Monegasque, who lost his sixth-place finish, said there was zero wear on the floor plank after Friday running, which meant the team felt no need to change the car.“Rules are rules, and they need to be respected, so it’s not an excuse to say that on Friday we were fine. headtopics.com

The Mexican driver’s future with Red Bull appears under threat following a run of lacklustre form as he prepares to race before his home fans.Red Bull said on Thursday that Verstappen, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko would be given bodyguards after concerns about their safety.But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way.

The sport has gained exposure in North America with a Netflix series ‘Drive To Survive’, which has exposed tensions between the two Red Bull drivers.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Hey tech billionaires, if you want to talk about radical change, let’s abolish venture capitalismThe future that technology elites like to imagine looks remarkably similar to the one we’re in Read more ⮕

Other drivers should also have been disqualified at US GP, claims HamiltonLewis Hamilton says that he heard ‘other cars were illegal’ at the US GP but ‘got away with it’ as they were not tested Read more ⮕

Navis Capital’s Device Tech rules off $400m debt dealStreet Talk understands the $400 million was underwritten by Commonwealth Bank and Westpac last week. Read more ⮕

‘I became his property’: Lewis Edwards’ victims speak of deep traumaFamilies talk of devastation at not being able to protect children from abuse of serving police officer Read more ⮕

SBS On the Money: Home prices just a few thousand dollars away from their peakDomain says house and unit prices are only a few thousand dollars away from setting new records, so Rhayna Bosch speaks with Nicola Powell to find out more; plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves finds out why the Australian dollar is at a 2023 low against the US despite talk of rising... Read more ⮕

Jim Chalmers has an ‘incredible set of tin ears’ when it comes to the economyLiberal MP Garth Hamilton says Jim Chalmers has shown he’s got an “incredible set of tin ears” when it comes to the economy. Inflation continues to threaten the Australian economy with cost-of-living remaining a problem for the government to resolve. Read more ⮕