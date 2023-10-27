‘They got away with it’: Hamilton breaks silence over F1 rules drama with wild claim — Pit Talk

Aussies struggle in US Grand Prix | 03:23Lewis Hamilton responded to his US Grand Prix disqualification on Friday (AEDT) by declaring that “several sources” confirmed that other cars were also running illegal setups.
Only four planks were measured after the race, with Hamilton and Leclerc’s cars found to be breaching regulations.Hamilton has now broken his silence on the ruling, saying he was “devastated” to learn that he had lost his second-place finish behind Red Bull champion Max Verstappen.“Firstly I’ve heard from several different sources that there were a lot of other cars that were also illegal,” he said.“But they weren’t tested, so they got away with it.
Hamilton also denied that any illegal set-up was responsible for Mercedes being more competitive at the Circuit of the Americas. Hamilton added: “But anyways, we’re hopeful that the performance will continue this weekend. And yeah, just making sure that guys don’t overreact. I think we’ll be fine.”The Monegasque, who lost his sixth-place finish, said there was zero wear on the floor plank after Friday running, which meant the team felt no need to change the car.“Rules are rules, and they need to be respected, so it’s not an excuse to say that on Friday we were fine. headtopics.com
The Mexican driver’s future with Red Bull appears under threat following a run of lacklustre form as he prepares to race before his home fans.Red Bull said on Thursday that Verstappen, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko would be given bodyguards after concerns about their safety.But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way.
The sport has gained exposure in North America with a Netflix series ‘Drive To Survive’, which has exposed tensions between the two Red Bull drivers.