The family of a man who died as a result of catastrophic errors at a Sydney hospital say they were lied to about crucial medical notes being destroyed as they probed the cause of his death after the files “embarrassingly” turned up during a coronial inquiry.after his breathing tube became dislodged, following a car accident in the NSW Riverina. At the time of his death in 2020, Adam had stabilised, and his family had been told he was expected to be sitting up within days.

“It’s a little embarrassing but not traumatic … we can actually get more data … which I know is what a lot of people, in particular the Fitzpatrick family, have wanted for a very long time, and that’s why it’s embarrassing that we haven’t been able to locate it earlier,” Horvath told the court.Adam Fitzpatrick was ambitious and had planned to buy a block of land to settle down with his girlfriend.

“It wasn’t until the inquest was underway that the data we had requested time and time again appeared. While the ventilation and vital signs data was eventually produced by the hospital at the inquest, the cardiac arrest code summary and scans taken at his bedside are still yet to be found, Phillipa said. The hospital has also failed to update Adam’s medical file to include a number of drugs that were administered on the day he died, despite giving the family repeated assurances the file would be reconciled. headtopics.com

One such expert, Professor Casten Palme, director of head and neck surgery at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, described Adam’s case as “very sad and tragic” and told the inquest that NSW’s public health system lacked “consistent education and training”.

Philippa and Peter Fitzpatrick with their daughters Emma (on right) and Amanda (on left) and Lucinda Eddy, Adam’s girlfriend (on second right). “But in the end, no autopsy was even done and then there was only a vague cause of death given, ‘complication from blunt force trauma’ which isn’t even correct,” she said. headtopics.com

