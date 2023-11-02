These academics love Taylor Swift so much, they created a 'Swiftposium' conference devoted to studying her

"In my work I look at cultural sites/identities associated with femininity — such as hair and beauty salon, fangirls, queer femmes, and more. Essentially my work is about taking seriously that which is usually associated with the 'unserious' and 'frivolous'."

Eloise Faichney is the chair of the Swiftposium's steering and executive committees, and is excited about the scholarly conversations to be had about Taylor Swift at the Swiftposium. "Taylor Swift is often credited with having an 'outsized influence'. It means that her impact is literally larger than life … There are through-lines from Taylor's songwriting work to the fields of philosophy, literature, poetry, and music studies. Her concert tours raise issues of public planning, sustainability, and economic effects.

"When my thesis title was read out at my graduation recently, the entire hall laughed, which I did find funny, but also, you wouldn't dream of laughing at a title related to any other kind of research.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Here's what the Matildas' next stage of Olympic qualifying looks like and how Taylor Swift's Eras Tour factors inThe Matildas are in a great spot heading into an Olympic qualifier against Uzbekistan after topping their group, and now the search is on for a stadium big enough that isn't hosting a global pop star at the same time.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Meet drag star Taylor Sheesh, the Philippines’ answer to Swiftie maniaTaylor Swift’s Eras tour will skip the Philippines, but her Filipino fanbase has embraced the call centre worker turned drag act

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Movie review: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) only heightens the desire to see the billionaire pop star liveThe “Eras” film only heightens the desire to see the billionaire pop star live. She wields total control – and has the time of her life doing it.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Republicans welcome local benefits of climate law despite voting against itNancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene among those accused of hypocrisy over efforts to gut landmark Inflation Reduction Act

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Earth has just five years left to avoid 'catastrophic' climate fate, new study claimsAccording ﻿to a new study 1.5 degrees of warming will be locked in by early 2029 – little more than five years from now.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: People in Vietnam and Cambodia have more faith in democracy than Australians, study showsNew research from a leading university has uncovered shifting attitudes towards democracy among Australians.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕