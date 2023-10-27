These 87 items are responsible for inflation. See which ones have increased the most in price

Inflation increased 5.4 per cent over the past 12 months, and over the past quarter it has risen 1.2 per cent.

This is the sort of sentence that you’re probably used to seeing every three months when the latest consumer price index data is announced and with the cost of living becoming a bigger issue by the day, these Australian Bureau of Statistics figures carry a lot of significance.But it’s not as though these figures are conjured up out of thin air by the ABS.

There’s a lot happening under the surface of this 5.4 per cent figure, and to make of sense of it we just need to look into the inflation iceberg to understand what’s happening under the surface.At the most granular level, there is data on 87 categories of spending (which the ABS refers to as expenditure classes) that are bundled together to form the overall inflation figure. headtopics.com

Take ‘Milk’, for example. Its latest figure takes in the prices and sales data of many different milk products available in supermarkets, as well as milk substitutes like almond milk and soy milk. And it is not only what people are spending money on that is taken into account, but how much of the overall household budget that goes toward each expenditure class. Each of these 87 classes contribute a small amount to the overall inflation figure, with some being weighted more heavily than others.

For example, housing costs make up a large contribution to the overall CPI, especially with an increasing proportion of household incomes going towards rent or mortgage repayments.The expenditure classes have remained the same since 2005, but what goes into them is constantly changing. headtopics.com

