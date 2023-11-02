‘There’s something healing about winter in the Riviera’: low season in the south of France

For me, it sounds enticing. A world of blue skies and palm trees, winters like springs, and autumns with balmy seas and nights warm enough to drink rosé outside. Indeed, I have more sympathy for people who have to endure the Riviera’s summer months, when temperatures soar (Cannes hit a record 39.2C in July), the city heaves with tourists and prices spike.

Thing is, I’m doing nothing new. Until the 1950s, winter always was the French Riviera’s peak season. This stretch of once-inhospitable seashore, backed by rugged mountains, was transformed from the late 18th century, when it was discovered by foreigners seeking warmer climes. Villas, concert halls, parks and promenades were built to serve theseAs we walk past the vineyards, along shady aisles of eucalyptus, pine and olive trees, I can feel it: the peace.

Exploring the city, I seek my own sort of low-season, lower-cost wellness. I swim in crystal-clear water that’s still 23C (and remains 13C in winter). I catch a piano concert for €20 (with wine) at the grand, where chef Pierre Altobelli upholds his grandmother’s traditions (she opened the bistro in 1953) but employs skills he’s picked up in some of the world’s best kitchens.

I swim out over the posidonia seagrass and darting fishes, and find them: huge cement heads on the white seabed After lunch on the cafe terrace, my sea view framed by the loggia’s ivy-cloaked stone, I take a train to Cannes. There’s glamour galore here too, of course – but I’m less interested in the city’s A-list swagger than in the little islands offshore. There are four Îles de Lérins in Cannes bay, and the main two – Saint-Honorat and Sainte-Marguerite, each inhabited by a handful of people – are served by at least seven ferries a day year-round (adult €17.50, 15 mins).

