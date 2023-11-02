‘There’s no food’: Australians reveal ‘nightmare’ in war-torn Gaza after crossing into Egypt

“We’ve been working towards this for a very long time, I spoke to my Egyptian counterpart just two nights ago, and I’m so relieved,” she told ABC Radio Melbourne. Australian woman Mona was one of many who were successful in passing through the Rafah crossing but was devastated about leaving behind her family in Gaza, where she said"there's no food and no water".
"It’s for the little ones. We have 17 kids in the family and there’s no food. The past two days, there was no water. An Adelaide man, who did not want to be named, said the Australian government had taken “excellent care” of him and his family as they crossed into Egypt.
Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts told Sky News Australia on Thursday there were, however, 65 Australians still stuck in Gaza. Retired Western Sydney teacher Abdullah Dahlan went to the crossing but did not pass after Egyptian officials refused his Palestinian wife, who has an Australian visa, entry. It is understood the Department of Foreign Affairs had included his wife on a list of nationals wishing to leave, but Israeli authorities had intervened.
The attention has now turned to Lebanon, where a secondary conflict was sparked between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕