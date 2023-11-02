‘There’s no food’: Australians reveal ‘nightmare’ in war-torn Gaza after crossing into Egypt

“We’ve been working towards this for a very long time, I spoke to my Egyptian counterpart just two nights ago, and I’m so relieved,” she told ABC Radio Melbourne. Australian woman Mona was one of many who were successful in passing through the Rafah crossing but was devastated about leaving behind her family in Gaza, where she said"there's no food and no water".

"It’s for the little ones. We have 17 kids in the family and there’s no food. The past two days, there was no water. An Adelaide man, who did not want to be named, said the Australian government had taken “excellent care” of him and his family as they crossed into Egypt.

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts told Sky News Australia on Thursday there were, however, 65 Australians still stuck in Gaza. Retired Western Sydney teacher Abdullah Dahlan went to the crossing but did not pass after Egyptian officials refused his Palestinian wife, who has an Australian visa, entry. It is understood the Department of Foreign Affairs had included his wife on a list of nationals wishing to leave, but Israeli authorities had intervened.

The attention has now turned to Lebanon, where a secondary conflict was sparked between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Twenty Australians successfully cross from Gaza into Egypt with 65 still registered to leave, government saysTwenty Australians have successfully fled Gaza as 65 remain registered to leave, according to foreign affairs officials.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt borderAdelaide family who escaped besieged enclave through Rafah as part of multinational deal say crossing border was ‘nerve-wracking’ and took several attempts

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Morning Mail: Australians reportedly escape Gaza, Abbott’s ‘climate cult’ rant, minister’s Qantas meetingsThe former prime minister has lashed out at ‘implausible’ climate theory, and we reveal talks between Catherine King and ex-airline boss Alan Joyce

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Relief for Australians stuck in GazaA group of Australians trapped in Gaza escaped the enclave following the brief reopening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Assistant Foreign Minister ‘hopeful’ of more Australians evacuating from GazaAssistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts discusses the evacuation operation that took place in Gaza on Wednesday as 20 Australians and three people who registered with DFAT crossed into Egypt.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕