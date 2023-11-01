‘There’ll be more’: Hamas’s chilling warning

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country, because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation, and must be finished,” Hamad said on LBC International.

Both Atim and the siblings’ father, Nissim, have pushed back on the claim from Israeli President Isaac Herzog that Shani was beheaded. They believe she was shot in the head. “I remember that I turned my head and I saw the family. They’d tied up the kids. And the parents were tied up in front of their kids, and they shot them,” Ms Attias said.She said the two children included a girl “around 11” years old, the same age as her own daughter, and a boy who was about six.

“I don’t know how to explain that. What kind of evil can create that kind of operation? Because they thought about everything. I was well organised. And the world needs to know.”Hamas has claimed seven hostages from its October 7 attacks, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

Israel’s raid on the Jabalia camp was one of thousands since the attacks which the Hamas health ministry says have killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

ABCNEWS: UN Calls for Multiple Border Crossings to Deliver Aid to GazaThe United Nations urges the need for more than one border crossing to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its attacks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses concern for Australians in Gaza and emphasizes the condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel. He also highlights the importance of Israel's right to self-defense while valuing every civilian life. The UN states that Kerem Shalom, controlled by Israel, is the only equipped crossing for aid trucks, while trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Rafah.

