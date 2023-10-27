There are more refugees globally than ever. How many are coming to Australia?

A new record of more than 114 million refugees are fleeing violence and war as conflicts continue across three continents. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, estimated this week that one in every 73 people worldwide have been displaced from their homes. Grandi said the international community's "inability to solve conflicts or prevent new ones" was driving the high number, which has more than doubled in the last decade.

Australia's humanitarian intake will rise to a 10-year high in 2024 after Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced an additional 2,000 places in August. The number of refugees Australia will resettle under the program will rise from 17,875 to 20,000 people each year. Giles said the 11 per cent increase showed the Albanese government was "stepping up" to help address a global humanitarian crisis.

Read more:

SBSNews »

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Best homewares Australia: Temple & Webster shares its nine best-selling items in Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Pink, plastic and terrifyingly popular: Barbie is Australia’s preferred Halloween costume this yearThe doll has topped Google Trends most searched costumes for October in NSW, Victoria and NT - but other parts of the country have different ideas Read more ⮕

'It's pretty crazy': Matildas superstar Sam Kerr given new honour in Western AustraliaThe WA Government renamed its newly built State Football Centre in Perth after The Matildas captain. Read more ⮕

No ‘nibblies’: three rules for surviving Australia’s party-snack cultureFor Happy Feraren, the concept of nibblies was her first real culture shock in Australia. To ensure she leaves parties unscathed and un-hungry, she follows a simple checklist Read more ⮕