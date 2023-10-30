Therapeutic Goods Administration issues directions for use warning for Bondi Sands Everyday Protection Face SPF 50+ Sunscreen Mist

A warning has been issued for a popular brand’s sunscreen product sold at major Australian pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued a Product Defect Correction for the Bondi Sands Everyday Protection Face SPF 50+ Sunscreen Mist. According to the regulatory body, the directions for use on the sunscreen bottle incorrectly state users can spray the product directly on their face.

The TGA has warned consumers not to spray the aerosol product onto their face. “The directions for use on the sunscreen are not clear, particularly about use on the face,” the TGA said. “If you spray the sunscreen mist directly onto your face this may cause accidental inhalation, local irritation of nose, mouth, and throat, as well as coughing and sneezing.” The product’s directions for use have been updated.

