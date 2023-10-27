‘Their plight has never been heard’: Thousands pray for Palestine in Flagstaff Gardens

“This is not a rally. I encourage you all to save your rallying for Sunday, inshallah ,” Salman said as he addressed a large group of Victorians from atop a hill on the King Street side of the gardens.Imam Belal Assad performed the khutbah, or sermon, at the service, citing the Koran in his call for peace, restraint and justice for the Palestinian people.

“My dear brothers and sisters, do not misunderstand me – Islam forbids all forms of unjust killings. Whether they be Muslims, Christians, or Jews, or any other people of any religion in the world,” he said.

Later, Assad turned his attention to more than 6000 people reportedly killed in Gaza after Israeli attacks on the enclave, including children whose lives had been lost.Zak Ali, from Dandenong, took a day off work to travel to the CBD for the service. Asked why he made the trip, he said: “Because my brothers are oppressed. It’s as simple as that.” headtopics.com

“I think I don’t really believe the political system any more, because I don’t think it’s fully representative,” Ali said. “The Australian government has already said we stand with Israel. We’d love to hear anything about us.”“We just think about the Jewish community. The Palestinians – their plight has never been heard in Australia.”

Before the service in the sunlit gardens, Salman told this masthead he encouraged everyone, regardless of their faith, to consider their message. “First and foremost is solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters – Muslim, Christian and others,” he said.“We’re calling for an end to the genocide that’s been perpetrated against the Palestinian people in Gaza. We want our Australian government to actually take a stand and actually call for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid. headtopics.com

“And ultimately, we want to see Australian government taking a leading role in actually achieving justice for Palestine because this issue is not going to go away.

