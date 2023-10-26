The Zoom wave may be weird, but scientists say this is why you probably do it

| It happens at the end of most virtual meetings: One person waves goodbye, and colleagues follow suit. Why we still do this, nearly four years after remote work went mainstream, is one of the mysteries of the modern workplace.
People wave as a zoom sermon led by Kwang Min (Kevin) Kim of the Lugar Brae Uniting Church in Bronte ends in 2020.“I am a big fan of the wave,” said Erica Keswin, a workplace strategist and author. “People like to know when something begins and ends. Those beginnings and endings are what I call ‘prime rituals real estate’, and rituals give us a sense of belonging and connection.”
“As people’s need for connection declines, they are less likely to wave,” said Cook, who has spent years studying why and how humans use hand gestures – from the friendly wave to the unfriendly middle finger – to communicate and connect.Ms Cook and other experts don’t foresee the wave going away completely, though. One big reason is something called “motor resonance” – when a person waves, it’s almost automatic to wave back. headtopics.com
It is the awkwardness of the wave that puts some people off, but by not waving, workers risk being seen as rude. “It bothers me when I wave, and people don’t wave back,” says Molly Beck, founder and CEO of enterprise communications software maker WorkPerfectly. “I would compare it to when you hold the door for someone and they don’t say thank you.”
“It’s a little embarrassing, aggressively corny, and serves no purpose other than sincerely acknowledging the other people in the call,” journalist Justin Pot wrote in a 2021 blog post about Zoom waves on the website of Zapier, a fully-remote business software maker whose staff often deploy the Zoom wave. “But that’s why it’s great. No one should feel bad for doing it.” headtopics.com